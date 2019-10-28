|
Mary Lydia Clutinger
Salem - Mary Lydia Clutinger was born February 9th, 1925 near Milnesand, New Mexico to John and Kate (Killman) Easter. She had 10 siblings and a foster brother all older than she.
She married Arvis Leroy Billington May 27, 1943 and a son, Roy Cooper, was born April 30, 1944 in Portales, New Mexico.
At the urging of Arvis' sister, Millie Bickett, Arvis' father, William, brought them to Oregon in June, 1945. They lived up the Little North Fork in a sawmill house where Arvis worked. A daughter, Arvisia Kae, was born on February 14th, 1946 (her father's birthday) in Salem.
The mill closed in 1948 and they moved to Sweet Home, Or. where Arvis worked in a mill until they bought a farm near Sheridan, Or. A daughter, Aleta Rene', was born Feb 4th, 1953 at Dallas, Or.
Mary helped on the farm clearing land, helping with the harvest, had a garden, canned and froze food. Sewed for the girls. Crocheted, embroidered and painted pictures, selling many. Worked part-time in a cannery, jewelry stores, managed a department store in Sheridan. Working last at the home office of Oregon Mutual Insurance in McMinnville, Or.
After 46 years, the marriage ended and Mary moved to Salem, Or. where she joined Faith Baptist Church in 1985. She married Thomas Leroy Clutinger at Thomas' son's home in Bonita, Ca. July 8, 1989 with Thomas coming to Oregon to live.
She loved to sing and sang with the Novelty Band from the Senior Center, with Thomas joining, playing his harmonicas. They played and sang at the Center and in nursing homes, and occasionally she sang at the church.
Mary and Thomas started going to Yuma, Az. for the winter because of Mary's health. They enjoyed the weather, the activities and the people who became like family.
Mary Loved her family more than they ever knew. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Arvisia Kae Perry and husband, Thomas and her former husband, Arvis. Surviving is a daughter, Aleta Rene' Parks, son Roy Cooper Billington, grandsons, Jefferey Abbey, Coquille, Or. Justin Parks, Salem, Brody Parks, Dallas. Great granddaughter, Nevaeh and Kali Parks, Grandsons, Tyler and Travis Abbey, Coquille and Morgan. Daughter-in law, Rhonda Abbey, Son-in-law, Wayne Parks. Many nieces and nephews whom she enjoyed being with.
Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Salem on Saturday, November 2 at 2:00pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019