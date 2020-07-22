Mary N. Erickson



Mary N. Erickson 1924-2020



Mary Nancy Dwyer was the 3rd of 5 children born to Fred and Abbie (Weeks) Dwyer in Houlton, Maine.



She grew up close with her siblings during The Depression. She was a college student working at Woolworth's Department store where she met John Thomas Erickson, while he was stationed in Maine with the Army Air-Corps during WWII.



John and Mary married in 1943 and their first son was born on their first anniversary. Their second son was born in 1949 and when he was just a year old the family moved to Burley, ID, John's hometown. They worked and raised their boys in Burley until 1982, when they moved to Salem, OR to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.



Mary was an active member of Salem First Christian Church. She continued to work part time and volunteer in community service programs into her 70s. She enjoyed sewing, reading, baking, and spending time with her family. She and John were married for 58 years until his death in 2001.



"Grammie" is missed and survived by her 2 sons; John C. Erickson and Dennis W. Erickson; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granddaughters as well as her brother Alton "Bud" Dwyer of Florida, and her sister Virginia "Ginny" Hempstead of Ohio.



Mary died at the age of 96 from Covid 19 while living in a Memory Care Center in Salem. She was buried with her husband at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.









