Mary Roberta Schneider
Mary Roberta Schneider

Salem - Mary was born in Breese, Illinois and her family later moved to Oregon so she could become one of the first recipients of an artificial heart valve at OHSU. Mary endured many medical mysteries through her life and contributed greatly to the advancement of medical science. While Mary spent much of her time in and out of hospitals, that did not stop her from living her life to the fullest.

We were blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from Mary during her 67 years on this earth. The first is to love. She loved each and every person she met with all of her heart. The second is to walk through life with humor. Her humor was unmatched. The third was to smile no matter what is going on in life. Her smile was contagious.

Mary was an avid card-maker and scrap-booker. She was a dedicated homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Allan; her sons, Benjamin and Nicholas; her daughters, Jenifer and Amy; her brother, Jim; their spouses, 20 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her father, Cecil; her mother, Hazel; and her sisters, Paula and Dola. Her family and friends will forever miss her dearly, but we are blessed to have been in her life.

If you wish to make a contribution or donation please make it to the Doernbecher Children's Hospital, as this was an organization Mary cared deeply for.






Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
