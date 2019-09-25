|
Mary T. Neal
Salem - Mary T Neal, 86, died on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Salem. Mary was born December 15, 1932 in Wessington, South Dakota to Henry and Elizabeth Thieman. She was later joined by sisters Jody (later Sr. Del Rey Thieman) and Janice. Mary graduated from Wessington High School in 1950 and St. John's School of Nursing in 1953, and was immediately hired by the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Portland. It was there that she met Donald Neal and they married in 1958. Though they later divorced, they raised three sons and a daughter in Salem. She began her career at Salem Hospital in the early sixties, retiring in 1992.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and Sr. Del Rey, son Mark and nephew Eric Almquist. She is survived by sons Michael (Susan) and Scott, and daughter Susan. She is also survived by her sister Jan (Jack) Almquist of Minneapolis and their children; Lucy, Tracy, Tom and Steve.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salem. Mary will be interred in the Wessington Cemetery next to her parents.
Arrangements by Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019