Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Neal


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Neal Obituary
Mary T. Neal

Salem - Mary T Neal, 86, died on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Salem. Mary was born December 15, 1932 in Wessington, South Dakota to Henry and Elizabeth Thieman. She was later joined by sisters Jody (later Sr. Del Rey Thieman) and Janice. Mary graduated from Wessington High School in 1950 and St. John's School of Nursing in 1953, and was immediately hired by the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Portland. It was there that she met Donald Neal and they married in 1958. Though they later divorced, they raised three sons and a daughter in Salem. She began her career at Salem Hospital in the early sixties, retiring in 1992.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and Sr. Del Rey, son Mark and nephew Eric Almquist. She is survived by sons Michael (Susan) and Scott, and daughter Susan. She is also survived by her sister Jan (Jack) Almquist of Minneapolis and their children; Lucy, Tracy, Tom and Steve.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salem. Mary will be interred in the Wessington Cemetery next to her parents.

Arrangements by Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now