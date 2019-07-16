|
|
Mary Traeger Schurr
Mt. Angel - Mary of Mt. Angel passed away Friday, July 12th, a week after suffering a stroke. She resided at Mt. Angel Towers the last six years. Mary was born to Tony and Grace Traeger on June 12, 1928 in Timberlake, South Dakota. At the young age of seven her family migrated to Mt. Angel, OR. She graduated from Mt. Angel Academy in 1946. While working at US Bank she met Jack Schurr. They were married July 2, 1949. Mary had various jobs which included being a cook at the Benedictine Nursing Home and also at Convent Queen of Angels. In 1970, when JFK High School re-opened, mom accepted the job as school secretary. She worked for twenty two years in the school district doing a job she thoroughly loved! She retired in 1992 and took on daycare as her new love, babysitting many local little ones bringing her such joy.
Mary is survived by her sons, Gene (Freda) of Mt. Angel and Jim (Kathy) of Lebanon, her daughters Charlene Wavra (Fred) of Silverton, Karen Whirledge (Glenn) and Jackie Manning (Keith) both of Mt. Angel, sixteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Regina Schiedler and Gerry Beyer (John) both of Mt. Angel, sister in laws Betty Traeger, Carol Traeger and Bobbi Traeger and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Anthony Traeger in 1951, her mother Grace in 1992, her husband Jack in 2006 (they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 2nd) and her grandson Adam Kirkbride in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Leo, Fran and Tom and her sisters Sister Antoinette Traeger, OSB, Margaret Bernard and Monica Stuckart brother in laws Bert Bernards, Ed Schiedler and John Stuckart.
Rosary will be held on Tuesday evening, July 16th at 7 pm and funeral mass on Wednesday, July 17th at 11 am. Both services will be held at St. Mary's Church in Mt. Angel. Private burial will be held following the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Queen of Angels Monestary or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 16, 2019