MaryJane Beyer
Woodburn April 18, 1929 - February 2, 2020
MaryJane was born in St. Paul, Oregon to Charles and Martha Geelan on April 18, 1929. She was the middle child of three with two brothers who affectionately called her "Sis". She passed peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the age of 90 after suffering with dementia for some time. She grew up in St. Paul and attended St. Paul Catholic grade school through 8th grade. After graduating, she went to live with her Grandmother in Mt. Angel so that she could attend Mt. Angel Academy for girls. She picked hops during the summer to earn her tuition and while in high school, she did babysitting & cleaning to earn money for piano lessons. This work ethic continued through her life with anything she strived to achieve. While in high school, she was Queen of the Mt. Angel Flax Festival in 1947.
MaryJane met the love of her life, Joe Beyer, at a high school dance and they were married on Nov. 6, 1948. They lived & worked on the farm while raising their five children and were lifelong members of St. Mary Parish in Mt. Angel. They were married for 54 years until Joe's death in Jan. 2003.
While busy caring for her children, she found time for her interests and hobbies. She loved flowers & gardening and with Joe's help, they maintained a beautiful yard filled with her favorites; primroses, chrysanthemums, dahlias, & geraniums to name a few. Many of their flowers found their way to the church being used for altar arrangements. She belonged to the Mt. Angel Garden Club, the Catholic Daughters, and Catholic Foresters.
Our Mother was a talented seamstress, making many of her daughters' clothes and also did knitting & crocheting. Her other talents included being a wonderful cook and baker which many relatives and friends enjoyed when they were invited for Sunday dinner or Holidays. She learned to bake pies from her Grandmother and made delicious pies, especially apple & boysenberry. After her husband retired from farming, they enjoyed RV travel along with their friends from the Woodburn Elks lodge 59ers group.
MaryJane was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, infant twin daughter, Jean, sons Roger, Tom, and brother Harold. She is survived by daughters, Jane (Jerry) Schroeder, Shirley (Richard) Corn, and Susan (Kevin) Fredinburg, and daughter-in-law, Amy Beyer. She is also survived by brother, Donald (Sue) Geelan and sister-in-law, Donna Geelan. She was blessed with six Granddaughters, Nancy (Joel) Bowker, Rebecca (Will) Dietz, Julie (Chris) McLaughlin, Sarah (Malt) Conde, Stefani (Tyler) Miller, & Lindsey Corn. There are also nine Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mt. Angel on Friday, Feb. 21st. Rosary will begin at 10:30am with mass at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020