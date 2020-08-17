Marylee Murray



The winter of 1924 was especially bitter. Pierce and Elida Jenks were concerned it would be hard to travel from the Tangent area to the hospital for the birth of their baby, so they stayed in Albany until their daughter, Marylee Jenks was born.



Marylee grew up on the Tangent area farm with her sister Carolyn and brother Richard. She experienced the transition from farming with horses to tractors and helped her mother feed a team of farmhands during the summer. Growing their own meat and eggs, maintaining a large garden, and preserving their own produce was a normal part of farm life.



Marylee developed a love of the land that stayed with her all her life. She lived on the farm most of her life except for the adventure of moving to San Francisco with her sister. San Francisco is where Marylee met and fell in love with Hector Murray (or Gene as he was known). They raised their family in California until they were able to return to the Tangent farm. Marylee and Gene became active and loved in the Tangent and Albany area.



Marylee was loyal, conscientious, determined and a perfectionist. These qualities equipped her for country life and for supporting Gene as they built a real estate business. She had a wry sense of humor and was a gracious, welcoming hostess. Gardening and family were Marylee's great loves. She took many painting classes but her many paintings never came up to her own standards. She was a faithful supporter of the Methodist church and the philanthropic organization PEO. When entertaining or joining a group, Marylee always made efforts that everyone in attendance were welcomed and included. Her determination was evident in her living 10 years in Lydia's House Memory Care in Albany.



Marylee's involvement in the community; and her raising three children, loving eight grandchildren and then their children has left a true legacy. Marylee is missed but her influence continues on in those she cared about. She is survived by her children, Kirk Murray, Annette Murray-Mason and Chris Murray.



Marylee's family would welcome contributions in her name to Lydia's House Foundation Fund in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW Albany OR 97321.









