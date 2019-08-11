|
|
Marylou McKay Green died August 5, 2019 at age 92. She was raised and educated in Salem. And proud of it! McKinley Elementary School, Leslie Junior High, Salem High School, class of 1945. Then off to Oregon State College. Returned to Salem with a degree in Horticulture and a husband-to-be, Les.
1950, first year of marriage, was in Eugene as Les finished his degree at University of Oregon. Then home to Salem for the serious business of having and raising a family. Three children ensued, Daniel McKay (d. 2003), James Douglas (Jim), and Leslie Diane.
Marylou was a Jill of many talents—calligrapher, basket weaver, Salem Art Fair regular with her lavender sachets, Fairmount Park volunteer waterer, referee, bathroom provider for kids in distress, owie soother, vet advisor for stray cats and reptiles, chef, cookie baker for hungry boys, go-to seamstress for CET and South Salem High School musicals (remember Q and Gary Frame!), Saxon, Beaver, Kappa. She loved having her hands in the dirt, gardening in her mother's footsteps, creating an enviable landscape. She was Mema to many, and Mom, Lou, M'lou, Louie and sweetheart to those who loved her.
Marylou met Lester in 1946, fall term at Oregon State College on an 'arranged' date. Things went well! They were married in July 1949, a union lasting 70 years and 13 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Mabel McKay, brother Douglas Jr., and sister Shirley Hadley. Her father may be remembered as Governor of Oregon 1949-1952, and Secretary of the Interior in the first Eisenhower administration.
She is survived by her husband Lester, son Jim (Kathy), daughter Leslie Dinsdale (Peter), grandchildren Matthew Casebeer (Christine), Alex Casebeer (Ashley), James T. Green (Flossie), Elle Green-Kelly (Cam), 5 great grandchildren, Rhodes, Hammond, Coleman, Addie Jane, Ezra, and another one on the way!
Words cannot convey our gratitude for the loving care and compassion our dear one received at Capital Manor, and in her final days from Serenity Hospice.
The family is forever indebted to Sandica Constantinescu who, for almost a dozen years, was a caregiver, companion and friend to Marylou.
A memorial service and celebration of her remarkable life will be held Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1444 Liberty Street SE, Salem, OR, 97302, with a reception to follow. Attire in any shade of purple/lavender is encouraged!!
Remembrances may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at the address above, or to the Capital Manor Foundation, 1955 Dallas Highway, Salem, OR, 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019