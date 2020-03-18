Services
1931 - 2020
Keizer - Masae passed away on March 16, 2020 in Keizer at the age of 88. She was born March 17, 1931 in Kokura Kita Kyushu Japan. She met Jack McElwain (Mikeson) in Kita Kyushu in 1951 and they were married in 1952 in Japan. They moved back to the states in 1955. Retired and lived in Keizer since 1973. Masae and Jack were married for 68 years. She was a dedicated wife a loving mother, grandma and great grandma (BABA).

She was an excellent seamstress and cook. She always made sure you were full. She is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Miki, sons Jay, Chet, Jon. 16 grand children and 9 great grandchildren. Neal preceeded her in death. Private family services will be held and urn placement will take place at Belcrest Memorial Park under the care of Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors. Please leave a message for the family at HED-fh.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
