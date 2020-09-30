Matthew Hunter Withee



Jefferson - Matthew (Matt) Hunter WIthee passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020, at the age of 43, leaving behind many family and friends in sad disbelief.



Born on May 7, 1977, to Wayne and Chris Withee, Matt lived most of his life in Jefferson, OR, graduating from Jefferson High School, where he was active in F.F.A., and later attending Linn-Benton and Chemeketa Community Colleges. Matt loved the out-of-doors and worked for many years for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, as an Equipment Operator at the Ankeny Hill Wildlife Refuge. He enjoyed the work and especially enjoyed several work assignments to the Washington D.C. area and Hawaii. He also served his community as a member of the Parks and Recreation Board. Wherever you saw him, he had a smile on his face.



In 1999, he married Sara Ziemer, his high school sweetheart. In 2005, his son, Trevor, was born, followed by Drew in 2007. This began Matt's greatest calling in life, being a Dad. He loved his family with all of his heart and especially loved hanging out with his boys. Building bonfires, eating graham crackers with frosting, riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, attending practices and supporting them at all of their football, baseball and basketball games, were some of the ways he loved to spend his time. He enjoyed supporting them, their friends, and all the kids he encountered, in whatever they wanted to do. He was proud of all of his Jefferson kids and claimed and supported them as his own. A recent trip to Bend dirt-biking with his boys is a special memory. He and Sara also made sure they raised their boys with love and care and concern for others. He had a soft spot for his Grandpa Hunter, and made sure the boys got to know him and spend time with him before he passed.



Matt enjoyed many friends from all different walks of life. Easygoing and dependable, he would stop whatever he was doing at the drop of a hat to chat, go have fun, or to help wherever needed. He loved adventures and especially enjoyed a recent trip to Japan with his brother-in-law, Cy. He also enjoyed researching and talking about World War Il history, and someday hoped to have a red '69 Corvette with a split window. He had good friends and will be missed by many.



Matt is survived by his wife Sara, his sons Trevor and Drew, his parents Chris and Wayne Withee, his brother, Dustin and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and nieces and nephews, who will miss their Uncle Poot. He also leaves behind many good friends of all ages. He was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, his nephew Noah, and his dog, Ruger.



Matt was taken much too soon and will always be missed and remembered with love and a smile.



A Celebration of Matt's Life will be held on October 3 rd, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Jefferson High School Football Field (2200 Talbot Rd SE). Please bring a mask and a lawn chair, and practice social distancing guidelines. All are welcome. Burial will be at 10:00am at the Hopewell Cemetery for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a gift to Jefferson Park and Recreation, it would be much appreciated. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store