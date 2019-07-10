Services
Matthew James Buswell

Salem - February 23, 1989 - July 4, 2019

Matthew, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep from an unforeseeable medical condition on July 4th, 2019.

Matthew was born in Salem, Oregon on February 23rd, 1989 to Russell and Cynthia (Dickson) Buswell. An energetic child, he enjoyed being outdoors playing soccer or basketball and being with family. He grew to love playing games with friends and family. He graduated from Blanchet High School in 2007 and initially pursued a degree in computer science while working summers for ODOT until beginning a job with Lewis Design Group. After a few years, he decided to enroll at Linn Benton Community College in the accelerated medical billing and coding program. He was passionate about his new career and was valued and loved by coworkers.

Matt enjoyed being on the water, rafting and kayaking, with family and friends. He loved learning about different cultures, highlighted by a trip to South Korea with good friends. He enjoyed connecting with others through various multiplayer games and remained bonded with some of his close friends through annual gatherings. He will be remembered for his sense of humor; his contagious laugh; his love for animals, especially his two young cats Smokey and Bentzy; and his big smiling hugs and selfless heart. He is survived by his father Russell, mother Cynthia, sisters Allison (Kyle) McCarley and Caitlyn (John) Buswell, nephews Clayton and Wyatt McCarley, and extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday July 12th from 4pm - 7pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services, 605 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97301. Graveside Services will be at Buck Hollow Cemetery, 36745 Buck Hollow Road, Sheridan, Oregon, at 11am on July 13th.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 10, 2019
