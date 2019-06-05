Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
Matthies J. "Matt" Mack Obituary
Matthies J. "Matt" Mack

Stayton - Matt, 92, died May 30 in Sublimity. He was born in Silverton, living in Sublimity, West Stayton and Stayton. Matt worked as a self-employed farmer and logger all of his life. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters. Matt played football and baseball in high school and boxed golden gloves. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, and always raised a great crop of tomatoes and vegetables that he would sell. Matt married Patricia Ann Mertz in Stayton. He is survived by his wife of 70 years: Patricia "Pat" Mack of Sublimity; children: Barbara (Jack) West of Salem, Ted (Pat) Mack of Salem, Doug Mack of Salem, Steve (Patresa) Mack of Salem, Jerry Mack of Salem and Bill Mack of Silverton; brothers: Tom (Norma) Mack of Lyons and Bob (Bea) Mack of Aumsville; sisters: Rose Youngs of Seattle, WA and Catherine Klosterman of Aloha; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Matt was preceded in death by siblings: Tony, Peter, Frank, Carl, Adam, John and Mary. The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice, and Marian Estates Ponderosa Unit for the care they gave to Matt. Recitation of Rosary will be Tuesday, June 11 at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School Foundation. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 5, 2019
