Maureen Jean Zielinski
Salem - Maureen Jean Zielinski was born October 9, 1957 to Bernard & Elizabeth Zielinski and was the youngest of 3 children.
Mo passed the morning of May 14, 2019 from complications of end stage liver cancer. She is survived by her sister Eileene Boyd.
Mo had a passion for gardening and fashion and a deep love for her many pets.
There were many chapters to Mo, and to share in a single moment of one chapter of her life you were truly blessed.
We're celebrating an ending of this story for Maureen with a cocktail party @ Johnny's Bar & Grill in Salem, Oregon on June 1st from 4-6pm. Sending our beloved friend on to a new story to share her wild and loving light.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019