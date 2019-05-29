Resources
Maureen Jean Zielinski

Maureen Jean Zielinski Obituary
Maureen Jean Zielinski

Salem - Maureen Jean Zielinski was born October 9, 1957 to Bernard & Elizabeth Zielinski and was the youngest of 3 children.

Mo passed the morning of May 14, 2019 from complications of end stage liver cancer. She is survived by her sister Eileene Boyd.

Mo had a passion for gardening and fashion and a deep love for her many pets.

There were many chapters to Mo, and to share in a single moment of one chapter of her life you were truly blessed.

We're celebrating an ending of this story for Maureen with a cocktail party @ Johnny's Bar & Grill in Salem, Oregon on June 1st from 4-6pm. Sending our beloved friend on to a new story to share her wild and loving light.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019
