Maurice Kenney Dickenson



Keizer - Maurice Kenney "Jake" Dickenson, 87, of Keizer, Oregon succumbed to cardiopulmonary disease on May 26, 2020, in Salem, Oregon.



Jake is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Dickenson, son Ken Dickenson, wife Cynthia, and daughters DeAnn Davies, husband Ben , Jan Schueller, husband Robert, 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, sister Elaine "Jeannie" Jones, brother-in-law Norman Bickell and wife Lorelei, and many nieces, and nephews. Jake quite possibly held the record for the number of people he called his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Blanche Dickenson, his siblings, Delores, Lloyd (Bud), Clara (Dolly), Lenny, Joseph, Dorothy, and Lyle.



Jake graduated from North Salem High School where he met the love of his life while in their junior year. He served as a supervisor for the City of Salem Parks Department, where he worked tireless hours during the Columbus Day storm, in 1962. In collaboration with his brother-in-law, Shirlie Davidson, he organized a team of friends, family, and members of the Marion County Sheriff's Office to remove fallen trees throughout the city. He led a beautification project in Salem and asked residents to contribute $5.00 to sponsor the planting of a tree. He raised enough money to buy trees that continue to line and provide a canopy along Salem's D Street. Jake served on planning committees for the development of Bush, Gateway, and Silver Falls parks. Later in his career, Jake served for many years as the store manager of the South Salem Fred Meyer Garden Center. He then started his own landscape business and raised Christmas trees for the final 15 years of his career. Jake was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. Jake and June were passionate about hunting and fishing. For many years, they made annual trips to Alaska. They hired a bush pilot to fly them to remote areas where they camped and hunted for a 2-week stent. Fishing in Alaska and off the coast of Newport, Oregon became their favorite pastime during their retirement years.



Due to the current restrictions a memorial service has not been planned.









