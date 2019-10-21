|
Max Adrian Fawcett
July 10, 1930 to September 16, 2019 Max Adrian Fawcett passed away Sept 16th 2019. Max was born in Rockfalls Illinois to Charles and Maude Fawcett. He was the 2nd of 6 children. After Max was born his parents moved back to South Dakota. before moving to Molalla Oregon in the 1930's. Max grew up in the Molalla area. Max was a Korean war veteran. After returning to Oregon, Max learned how to hang drywall from his older brother Norman, and that became his life long trade.
Max married Junia Rae in or around 1956 and had one daughter Cynthia Rae Fawcett. They divorced and Max married Jean Paul in 1963. Max and Jean were married 56 years. Max and Jean settled in Salem Oregon where they spent 20 years. In the late 80's moving east to find work, eventually settling down in North Carolina, where he owned his own drywall company. Max and Jean had two children Paula and Morrie. Jean preceeded him in death as she passed away May 31st of this year.
Max is survived by his daughter Paula Fawcett and son Morrie Fawcett, two grand daughters Amber and Ashley, one grandson Taylor. He is also survived by two brothers Norman and Larry, and a sister Shirley.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019