Max Allen Whitaker
Silverton - Max passed away on April 15, 2019. Max is survived by his Sister, Shirley Anderson, numerous nieces and nephews, son, Oran B. Whitaker (wife Leslie), 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Max Allen Whitaker was born to L. Bert Whitaker and Margaret M. (Seely) Whitaker near Fullerton, Nebraska on November 9, 1925.
Max and Teresa Domjan of Budapest, Hungary were married in the Fullerton Presbyterian Church on January 22, 1947. Soon after marriage, they moved to Wahoo Nebraska. Three children were born to them in Wahoo - Harold in 1950, Aleta in 1952 and Oran in 1954. In 1959, the family moved to Oregon and purchased a home near Silverton.
Max enjoyed hiking and camping in the Oregon Cascades. He was a master woodworker and an avid landscape painter. In 2011, Max invented a perpetual true solar calendar, which retains day-of-the-week dates, and positions Sunday as the day AFTER six days of (Creation) work. He found a true companion in the company of a golden retriever named Cody.
Services will be held May 16, 3:00 pm, Unger Funeral Chapel 229 Mill St., Silverton, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Providence Benedictine Hospice or to the Willamette Humane Society in Cody's (Max's dog) honor. For full obituary please see, www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 5, 2019