Max C. Dolato
Salem - March 3, 1926 - November 15, 2019
Max Dolato of Salem, Oregon passed away on November 15, 2019 at the age of 93. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Chemeketa St. NE on Dec. 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM followed by interment at 1:30 PM at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd. in Portland.
Max was a devoted husband for 58 years to his wife Shirley who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Matt; daughter, Stacey; three grandchildren, Michael, Benjamin, Amanda and seven great-grandchildren.
Max grew up in Oconto County, Wisconsin with his parents Andrew and Clara, and his two sisters, Mildred and Leora who preceded him in death. He served our country as a Marine during WWII. He was a fire fighter smoke jumper and a graduate of Montana State University.
After Max married Shirley, they moved to Salem in 1956 where they raised their family. Max worked for the Bureau of Land Management for over 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and he loved spending time with his grandchildren, friends and family. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salem.
Max suffered with Dementia and in lieu of flowers a donation to either Hospice or the Alzheimer Foundation in his honor would be appreciated.
