Max J. Klotz
Salem - Salem resident Max J. Klotz, husband, and father of two sons, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Royalton Place Memory Care in Milwaukie, Oregon, at the age of 84.
Max attended Salem High School, where he met Katherine Singer. A few years later, they would marry at the First United Methodist Church. Immediately after High School, Max joined the Oregon State Highway Department, surveying for the construction of Highway 217 in Beaverton and Tigard, and worked on the Oregon Coast, clearing mudslides and maintaining coastal access roads and Highway 101.
Over the next couple of decades, the family would move up and down the Willamette Valley, finally returning to Salem in 1981. During his career, Max played key roles in the maintenance and improvement of existing highways throughout Western Oregon, as well as the construction of Interstate 205 and the Fremont Bridge lift, and was part of, focusing ODOT less on "highway" solutions and more toward "system" solutions. Later, Max would also serve as Special ODOT Liaison to the Oregon Legislature, and as head of the Weighmaster Division.
For more on Max's life, look to: http://www.cityviewfh.com/obituaries.asp
A Memorial for Max Klotz will be held at City View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Salem on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00am.
