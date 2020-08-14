Max Vernon Richards



Monmouth - Max Vernon Richards, 96, of Monmouth, formerly of Kings Valley, peacefully passed away on August 12th at his home surrounded by family. Max was born in Corning, Iowa on July 7th, 1924 to George and Nettie Richards before moving with his family to Oregon in 1934. In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II in the Pacific Theater. After WWII, he returned to Oregon and began his career as a logger. He then married Mary Elizabeth Dunn in 1957. Together, they raised three successful daughters.



Max defied death the multiple times it came for him. He had a brush with death on two separate occasions during his logging career. Once after a logging accident in which a tree collapsed onto him and another when he drowned while working in the mill pond in Kings Valley. Finally, death gave up and let Max live out the rest of his natural life. Max retired after finishing his career as a carpenter in the Monmouth area. Known for his kindness and loving nature, Max spent his years hunting and fishing with friends and family. He will forever be missed for his inappropriate jokes and lighthearted teasing, which he saved for the most opportune moments that ensured you'd be as embarrassed as possible.



Max leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Mary Richards, his three daughters Sharon Fuller of Marysville, Shirley Richards of Salem, and Sandra Coble of Canby, four grandchildren, a great grandchild, as well as multiple beloved nieces and nephews. All of which have the honor of telling everyone the incredible life that Max Richards lived. No funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Willamette Valley Hospice.









