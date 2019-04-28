|
|
Maxine Brown, age 97, of Hillsboro, Oregon (formerly a long-time Salem, Oregon resident) passed away Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 in the presence of her family.
Maxine was born in Elsie, Nebraska, on August 22, 1921 to Ora (Stephenson) and Clarence Law. She married Marvin Brown in 1942 in Paxton, Nebraska. They moved to Salem, Oregon after their marriage where they resided for 47 years.
Maxine was active in the Salem YWCA, the Salem Zenith Women's Club as well as Oregon Federated Women's Club and other civic organizations. She worked several years for Honeywood Winery before her retirement. Maxine loved decorating her home and flower arranging. She and her late husband traveled and cruised during their retirement. She adored her family and relished in all family holidays and gatherings. What family remembers most about Maxine was her love of people, parties and social events of all kinds.
Following retirement, Maxine and Marvin spent winters in Yuma, Arizona for 17 years before moving to Hillsboro, Oregon to be near their daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Following her spouse's death Maxine resided at Cornell Estates retirement home in Hillsboro where she formed many close friendships.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Brown, sister Ruth Eckhardt and brother Harold Law. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Peterson (John) Hillsboro, Oregon, three grandchildren, Douglas (Christin) Peterson; David (Julie) Peterson; Denise (Matt) Ready and 7 great grandchildren; Lance, Erik, Mary, Dustin, Emily, Ben and Bryce.
A private family graveside service is being planned.
In lieu of other gifts, remembrances in Maxine's name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 2194 SE Minter Bridge Road, Hillsboro, OR 97123.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019