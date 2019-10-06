|
Maxine C. Bullock
Salem - Maxine C. Bullock, age 100, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Maxine was born February 2, 1919 in Stayton, Oregon to Floyd & Cora (Thomas) Crabtree. She attended Stayton High School and Willamette University.
Maxine worked as a secretary for the Salem-Keizer School District and the Oregon School Employees for 18-years. Her hobbies included music, as she was an organist/pianist, and golfing. She was a long-time resident of Salemtowne, and recently a resident at Hidden Lakes Retirement Village.
She is predeceased by her parents; and her first husband, Vern F. Davis (1995), and her second husband, Charles L. Bullock (2008). She is survived by her sons, James Davis, Bruce Davis, Richard Davis, and Stanley Davis; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019