Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine C. Bullock


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine C. Bullock Obituary
Maxine C. Bullock

Salem - Maxine C. Bullock, age 100, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Maxine was born February 2, 1919 in Stayton, Oregon to Floyd & Cora (Thomas) Crabtree. She attended Stayton High School and Willamette University.

Maxine worked as a secretary for the Salem-Keizer School District and the Oregon School Employees for 18-years. Her hobbies included music, as she was an organist/pianist, and golfing. She was a long-time resident of Salemtowne, and recently a resident at Hidden Lakes Retirement Village.

She is predeceased by her parents; and her first husband, Vern F. Davis (1995), and her second husband, Charles L. Bullock (2008). She is survived by her sons, James Davis, Bruce Davis, Richard Davis, and Stanley Davis; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Davis-Bullock family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now