Maxine Davis

Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Maxine Davis
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
Maxine D. Davis

Salem - Maxine D. Davis, age 88, passed away May 23, 2019. Maxine was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Yakima, WA, to Michael and Celia (Johnson) Maier.

Maxine met and married Ervin Davis and to this union had 3 children, Bob, Rick and Roseanne. She resided most of her life in the Albany/Brownsville/Lebanon area where she worked for many years as a bus driver for the Central Linn County School District. She enjoyed trips to the beach, collecting lighthouses, had a great sense of humor, and loved her family above all else. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Ervin(2007) and 5 brothers.

She is survived by: sons, Bob (Starla) and Rick (Trish); daughter, Roseanne (Frank) Hartness; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Mike Maier.

A celebration of life for Maxine will be held Sat., June 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 30, 2019
