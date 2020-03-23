|
Maxine Elizabeth Green
July 11, 1922 - March 21, 2020
Maxine passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 21. She was born in Caldwell Idaho and moved with her family to Oregon at the age of three weeks. She was an only child and graduated from Parkrose High School.
Maxine met the love of her life, George, in 1938 through a mutual friendship between her mother and his aunt. George joined the Navy in 1939 and found himself in Pearl Harbor in 1941. Maxine soon found herself on a ship headed for the islands and the couple was married in 1942 in the territory of Hawaii.
Maxine and her husband raised three girls in Portland OR. They loved to camp, fish and play cards, dance, sing and laugh. The couple taught dancing on a cruise ship and made several trips to the South Pacific where they collected a huge and diverse group of friends. Maxine was an active member of the Parkrose Lions Club Auxiliary, and no matter where they lived they belonged to the nearest Golf Club.
Maxine is survived by three her daughters Rockey Shanahan, Linda Stevens and Pamela Best of Keizer, four granddaughters Melinda McGee of St. George UT, Cami Mathers of Romania, Paris Wahlstrom of Aloha, and Brandy Petzel of Keizer, four grandsons Matthew Worden of Midland TX, Paul Stevens of Keizer, Waiken Sullivan of Tualatin, and Dylan Close of Las Vegans NV. She is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at Salem Alliance Church, day and time to be decided.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020