|
|
Maxine Royse
Salem - Maxine Royse, age 95, passed away on August 7, 2019 at her home in Salem from natural causes. She was born on August 24, 1923 in Crabtree, Oregon to James and Wanda (Harris) Versteeg. She grew up on the family farm in Turner, Oregon with her five siblings and attended Crawford Elementary School and Aumsville High School.
Maxine married Ivan Royse, her high school sweetheart, on December 13, 1941. They soon moved to Seattle, Washington while Ivan served in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, during World War II. They returned to Oregon after the war and built a house in Turner. In 1951 they moved to Alameda, California when Ivan was recalled into the US Navy during the Korean War. They returned to Salem in 1953 and built a new house south of Salem.
Upon returning to Salem, Maxine worked at Leed's Shoe Store and due to her people skills and business sense earned the Salesperson of the Year award. In 1954 Maxine and Ivan purchased the United Repair Co. along with partners Walt and Dorothy Claus. They successfully operated United Repair for 31 years and then sold the company to one of their employees. After selling United Repair they moved to LaPine for ten wonderful years before returning to Salem to be closer to family and health services.
Maxine had a zest for life and loved to travel, sew, play cards, hunt and fish. They traveled extensively in their motor home throughout the entire United States, including Alaska, with relatives and friends. They also took a fantastic Mediterranean cruise to the Greek Islands. They initially began wintering in Palm Springs, California and then went to Yuma, Arizona for over 20 years. Maxine was active in Job's Daughters, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star and Masonic Widows masonic organizations, and held many leadership positions throughout her life. She was an avid quilter and belonged to many quilting groups in the Salem area. In her later years she specialized in making patriotic quilts for the military veterans in the US Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon. She contributed over 200 quilts to military veterans. She greatly enjoyed all her friends at the Salem First Church of the Nazarene for the last years of her life.
Maxine was preceded in death by husband, parents, and five siblings. She is survived by her son, Don Royse (Terri), her daughters, Nancy Royse, Colleen Levin (Jack), four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial services will be held at 2 pm on August 15, 2019, at the Salem First Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market Street NE, Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to the , 3101 SW Sam Jackson Road, Portland, Oregon 97239.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 13, 2019