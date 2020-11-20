Mayanna Miller Seiler
Mayanna Seiler, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 18, 202, at her Mt. Angel residence. A native Oregonian, she was born March 9, 1932, to Aletha (Bitney) Miller and Henry Miller at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon, where her Aunt Hazel worked as a nurse. She grew up on the family farm in Woodburn, along with her brother Robert Miller. As a child, Mayanna had a horse named Babe, sharing many adventures with her dearest friend Janice (Glatt) Baglian. Tall and athletic, Mayanna lettered in softball, volleyball and basketball in high school. Mayanna attended Oregon State college where she played volleyball and basketball. She received an associate's degree in elementary education from Mt Angel Women's College. On August 30, 1952, she married Bernard Seiler when he returned from his service in the Korean War. Together, they had a brood of six children: Steven, Sandra, Daniel, Gerald, Leslie and Theresa. During their 62-year marriage, they shared many adventures together. First living in Corvallis (OR) and Longview (WA), then traveling 3000 miles to settle in Bethlehem (PA) and later Plaistow/Kingston (NH), they made many lifelong friends along the way. In 1990, they returned to their roots in Oregon to be near family and to reconnect with friends from earlier years.
Mayanna had a vibrant and spirited personality. She loved people and they loved her. A strong and loving mother, Mayanna believed in structure, outdoor play and good food. She encouraged independence but was a fierce advocate for her children when needed. She was a cancer survivor; three times cancer knocked her down leaving scars but never defeating her.
Mayanna loved water, swimming in it or viewing it from her deck on Kingston lake, NH. During the summer months, you could find her teaching the town's children how to swim in front of her home on the lake. In the winter, she and Bernie cross country skied and snowmobiled on the lake. In their retirement years, they enjoyed visiting the coast, crabbing and attending to their prosperous garden. Mayanna's green thumb would always find her yard filled with stunning roses and dahlias, which she generously shared with others.
Mayanna had strong Catholic roots and was active in St. Mary Church and the local community. Among her many volunteer activities, she served as a member of the Kingston Lioness's Club, on the board of the Kingston YMCA camp, and volunteered at Exeter Hospital, Silverton Hospital and Providence Benedictine Orchard House. She also had the honor of introducing Ronald Regan at a NH presidential campaign fundraiser in 1978.
Mayanna is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Seiler, her son Steven Seiler and brother Robert Miller. She leaves behind her children: Sandra Miller and husband Matt (OR), Daniel Seiler and wife Mary (VA), Gerald Seiler (NH), Leslie Peck and husband Steve (RI), Theresa Seiler (OR), daughter-in-law Kathy Seiler (NC), twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life and memorial mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mt. Angel, when we can all be safely together again. Remembrances can be made to the Oregon Garden www.oregongarden.org
or St. Mary Catholic Church www.stmarymtangel.org
.
Like her mother, Mayanna was happiest sharing a cocktail (preferably whiskey and water) with you, her family and friends. Cheers to a life filled with love, laughter and adventure!