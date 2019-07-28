|
Megan Elizabeth Woodley
Mount Angel - On Friday, July 19, 2019, Megan Elizabeth Woodley, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 28. She is survived by her father Todd, her mother Cindy, brother Michael, sister Brynn, nephew Whitman, grandmother Maryanne Crowe and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Megan "Meg" was born on February 19, 1991 in Salem, OR to Todd Woodley and Cindy (Woodley) Jerger.
Meg had a passion for helping people which led her to becoming a licensed massage therapist. She practiced in Oregon and in Houston, Texas.
Meg loved baseball and when she moved to Texas, she became a Houston Astros fan all the way.
Meg was a dog lover and was known to stop and rescue any dog that needed her help even putting herself in harms way. Her little buddy Clyde was a casualty of Hurricane Harvey and when Meg rescued him their bond was immediate.
She was known for her compassion and her beautiful smile.
One of Meg's greatest accomplishments was competing as a youth in the horse world of reining. She and her horses, Rainman and Rojo won many awards.
Meg's Celebration of Life will be held on August 2nd, 12:30 PM at the Oregon Garden Pavilion, in Silverton Oregon. A luncheon will be served. In lieu of flowers, we would love that anyone who wishes to do so, donate to the Willamette Humane Society. Meg had a deep love for animals and her little sidekick, Clyde was a rescue. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel of Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019