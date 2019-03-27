|
|
Melpha Jo Coleman
- - Sept. 7, 1950 - Feb. 18, 2019
Melpha Jo Coleman passed away peacefully on Feb.18, 2019 at OHSU with her Family at her side.
Melpha was born in Williston, North Dakota to Donald and Louella Blair. Melpha grew up in Raymond, Montana and graduated from Plentywood High School before moving to Seattle, Washington. Her Life's Journey has taken her from Montana to Washington, Connecticut, California, and Oregon.
Preceding her in death are her Father Donald Leroy Blair; her Mother Louella Ethel (Marsh) Blair; her Brother Randy and Brother Larry.
Melpha is survived by her loving Family, Husband Fred; Sisters Ranae, Nadean, Marcella (Melpha's twin), and Brother Greg. Melpha leaves her Daughter Kari, Son Jacob, Grandson Parker, Step Daughters Kimberly and Kathryn, three Granddaughters and two Great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019 from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the Serendipity Café Tea Room, 638 S. Main St, Lebanon, Oregon. All Are Welcome.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019