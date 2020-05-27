Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Countryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Countryman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Countryman Obituary
Melvin Countryman

Melvin Countryman was born June 15, 1930 in Brewster, MN; and was called home on May 7, 2020. He is survived by 2 daughters, a grandson, a great-granddaughter, and many extended family and friends. Melvin was a devoted husband, loving father and role model for all who knew him. Melvin never knew a stranger. He will be missed, and held in our hearts forever. He will be buried at Belcrest Cemetery, Salem, Oregon next to his wife, Jackie. There will be a private family graveside service date unknown.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 27 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -