Melvin Countryman
Melvin Countryman was born June 15, 1930 in Brewster, MN; and was called home on May 7, 2020. He is survived by 2 daughters, a grandson, a great-granddaughter, and many extended family and friends. Melvin was a devoted husband, loving father and role model for all who knew him. Melvin never knew a stranger. He will be missed, and held in our hearts forever. He will be buried at Belcrest Cemetery, Salem, Oregon next to his wife, Jackie. There will be a private family graveside service date unknown.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 27 to May 31, 2020