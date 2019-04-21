Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Stayton at Weddle Funeral Service
Melvin J. "Mel" Hasche


Aumsville - Mel, 79 passed away April 1, 2019 He is survived by his wife Judy Hasche of 33 years, his daughter Angela (Bill) Roush, son Jason (Patty) Hasche, Step children Kim (Drew) Keech, Eric (Saundra) Neperud, Gary (Amy) Neperud, Karen (Gerald) Hunter, 19 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of life is scheduled for April 27th, at 2:00 pm at Weddle's Chapel in Stayton. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Union Gospel Mission or a . Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 21, 2019
