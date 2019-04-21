|
Melvin "Mel" J. Hasche
Aumsville - Mel, 79 passed away April 1, 2019 He is survived by his wife Judy Hasche of 33 years, his daughter Angela (Bill) Roush, son Jason (Patty) Hasche, Step children Kim (Drew) Keech, Eric (Saundra) Neperud, Gary (Amy) Neperud, Karen (Gerald) Hunter, 19 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of life is scheduled for April 27th, at 2:00 pm at Weddle's Chapel in Stayton. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Union Gospel Mission or a . Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 21, 2019