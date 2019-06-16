Merle Allen Combs



Salem - Merle was born on April 17, 1926 in Mascot, Nebraska to George and Leta Combs. His family moved to West Salem when he was a small child. Upon graduation from Salem High School he enlisted in the Army Aircorps and was stationed in Miami Beach, Florida for the duration of the war. In 1945, Darlene took the train from Salem to Miami Beach where they were married. Upon his discharge from the army, they moved to West Salem.



Merle held various jobs until joining the Salem Police Department in March, 1950 and retired as a sergeant in August, 1981. He was the oldest living Salem Police officer upon his passing.



He was a member of the B.P.O.E. 336.



Merle and Darlene loved to travel. With their fifth wheel in tow, they visited 48 of the 50 states.



Merle was an avid wood worker. He could be found in his shop working on his various wood projects, small tables being his specialty.



Merle enjoyed working with his granddaughter's class at Meyers Elementary reading to the students.



Merle passed away peacefully at home at the age of 93 with Darlene at his side on June 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Darlene, daughters Janet DiBartolomeo (Carmine), Ronna Gorman (Gregg), son Allen (Connie) and brother Verlin Combs (Phyllis), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Combs, sisters Wilma Proctor and Merna Braun.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in the name of Merle A. Combs. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 16, 2019