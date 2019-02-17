|
|
Dr. Merle Ann Roberts Kelley
Salem - After being diagnosed with lung cancer in September of 2018, Dr. Merle Ann Roberts Kelley died on November 26, 2018, at home in Salem, Oregon. She was 79. Her children Anna and Dan Keesey, her longtime companion Lawrence "Larry" Tyle, and her beloved dogs were with her.
Dr. Kelley, the elder daughter of U.S. Navy officer Jesse Roberts and his wife Marguerite, attended Healdsburg High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and San Jose State University. She was the first person in her family to attend college, and ultimately earned a Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Oregon. She went on to teach courses in general psychology, statistics, methodology, the psychology of women and gender, and other courses at Oregon College of Education—now Western Oregon University—for thirty years. During that time she mentored hundreds of students and many junior faculty, and served in many leadership roles at the college. She was married twice, to Dr. James Keesey and to Michael McCormack, both of Salem. In later years and after her retirement in 2000, Dr. Kelley was active in the Assistance League of Salem and P.E.O., and, as a devoted gardener, the garden club of the Fairmount Hill neighborhood. She was a lifelong reader, especially of murder mysteries, and usually visited the Salem library once a week. A friendly, spunky, independent person, she described herself as a "serious feminist who likes men." She contributed to a number of foodbank programs, supported reproductive and LGBTQ rights and was, proudly, "a card-carrying member" of the American Civil Liberties Union. She loved talking to people and had wonderful conversations with strangers she met while walking her dogs or standing in line at the grocery store. She enjoyed a dirty joke, but never a mean one. She was both personally and professionally interested in conflict and conflict styles, and because she deeply valued harmony and peace, she served for many years as a skilled mediator with the Neighbor-To-Neighbor organization, where she served as board chair and was named outstanding volunteer in 2004 and 2005. As she liked to say, "What people need is a good listening-to."
She is mourned, and her life is celebrated, by her many students, colleagues, neighbors and friends, especially those in the Fairmount Hill neighborhood of Salem, as well as her dear companion in life Larry Tyle, of Salem, who always made her laugh, and her family, of whom she was enormously proud: sister Linda and brother-in-law Dave Westbrooks of Riverside, CA; daughter Anna Keesey and son-in-law Chris Gaiser, of McMinnville, and their children Joaquin Keesey and Alex and Ilsa Gaiser; and son Daniel and daughter-in-law Debbie (Chen) Keesey of Torrance, CA and their sons Christopher, Nicholas and Austin. The family is very grateful for the attention and love shown to Merle during her illness by her friends and neighbors and by Willamette Valley Hospice, an extraordinary organization, as well as for the crucial healthcare support offered by the federal Medicare program.
An annual prize for an outstanding student in the field of psychology has been established at Western Oregon University in Dr. Kelley's name. Contributions are deeply appreciated, and may be sent to the Western Oregon University Foundation, 345 Monmouth Ave. N. | Monmouth OR 97361, or donated online through the university website.
The progressive journalist William Allen White once advised the women of American to "raise more hell and fewer dahlias." Merle Kelley raised hell AND dahlias AND children, with time left over to pour herself a small bourbon and watch a BBC mystery on TV. She leaves an unfillable space in our hearts.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019