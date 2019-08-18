|
Merlyn (Mert) Gagle
Salem - Merlyn (Mert) Gagle was born in Granad Island, Nebraska on March 2, 1940. He passed away on July 29, 2019. Mert's family moved to Salem in 1953. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1958. He met his wife Linda at North Salem and they were Married August 29, 1958. Mert worked at his dad's service station through high school, where he developed a love for cars and racing. He was a member of The Road Lords and raced at Salem Speedway for several years.
Mert worked for Service Oil until 1966, when he and Linda started Gagles Heating. He was passionate about the industry and was involved in regulation, education and committees to try to license his profession. He taught the HVAC apprenticeship program at Chemeketa Community College for fifteen years.
Mert had many hobbies, including farming, hunting, scuba diving, horseback riding, cattle and anything in the outdoors. He collected full size tractors, especially Ford 8N's.
He loved his family, traveling, playing games and just having a good time. He had a great laugh and laughed often.
Mert is survived by his wife, Linda of 60+ years, his daughter Vicki, son Mark (Kathy), grandsons Chris, Mike and Grant, sister Laurie and beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25 at 1:30 at Our Saviours Lutheran Church on Baxter Rd. SE in Salem.
In lieu of flowers please donate to
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019