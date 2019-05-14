|
|
Merrie Melody Wimberly
Aumsville - (October 16, 1957-May 09, 2019)
Merrie Melody Wimberly, 61, of Aumsville was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 09, 2019.
Merrie was born in Gold Beach Oregon. She grew up in Turner Oregon where she attended Cascade High School and later graduated from Chemekta Community College. She worked for the State of Oregon. She was the first child of Thomas and Billyann Malone. She had two sisters Linda and Denise. Merrie was married to Darrell Wimberly. She had three children, 3 stepchildren and many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Charles Henry, her parents, and her sister Linda. A visitation will be held Thursday May 16th from 10 am to 4 pm at Restlawn Funeral Home. Private interment Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 14, 2019