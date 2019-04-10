|
Meryle Vivian Kenaston
Milan - Meryle Vivian Kenaston, 94, of Milan, Illinois, formerly of Salem, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at home surrounded by the love of her family.
Meryle was born March 3rd, 1925 in Chamberlain, South Dakota. She was one of eleven children born to Frank and Grayce Sinclair Pease. Meryle was united in marriage to George R. Kenaston on October 12th, 1947. Meryle was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George in 2007, and daughter Janet Gomer in 1998.
Meryle is survived by her daughter Joyce (Vern) Swords from Milan, Illinois and son Richard (Terry) Kenaston from Keizer, Oregon. She dearly loved her 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Mildred Anderson, and Lois Jean Sweitzer, and brothers Virgil Pease, and Glen Pease. Meryle was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Ellen, and brothers Chuck, Burton, John, Warren, and Alva Pease.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on April 13th, 2019 at Gateway Foursquare Church, 525 Idylwood Drive SE, Salem, Oregon at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Meryle's memory can be made to Gateway Foursquare Church Children's Ministries.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 10, 2019