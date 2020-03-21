|
|
Michael A. (Mike) McCaffrey
Salem - Michael (Mike) McCaffrey died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 while residing in Memory Care at Bonneventure in Albany. He was 90 years old.
Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Patrick and Mary McCaffrey and was the youngest of ten children. He moved to Oregon in 1950. He married Joyce McCaffrey in 1952. Mike and Joyce raised their two sons in Salem, Oregon.
Mike had a distinguished career in the banking industry and served as Manager and Vice President at the Candalaria branch of First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo), in Salem, for many years. He helped many people in Salem, whether it was their first savings account, personal loan, or beginning a business venture. Mike was a great communicator and teacher and was able to utilize creative solutions to help people finance their dreams.
Mike had a unique inquiry process to simplify complicated circumstances: 1) What is the situation in front of you? 2) What are the possible alternatives? 3) Choose the best alternative. 4) Did you get your desired results? 5) What could you do differently next time to improve the results for everyone?
Mike was a true gentleman. He dedicated his life to helping and mentoring others. As a young man, Mike became a body builder. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others when he worked out at the gym or YMCA. He enjoyed family trips to Disneyland and visiting Venice Beach in the 1960s. He was a Golden Glove boxer in his younger days as well. Mike demonstrated the power of personal discipline and could be counted on to share his knowledge with others and give encouragement.
Mike was an avid sports fan. He especially liked going to Oregon Duck Football games and Portland Trail Blazer games, including one historic Oregon State football game in 1967 (OSU: 3 vs USC: 0). It was fitting that Mike left on his favorite holiday, St Patrick's Day. If there are no St. Patrick's day celebrations on earth this year, I'll bet I can find one up in Heaven!
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, parents and nine siblings.
Mike is survived by his sons Tom (Susan) McCaffrey and Patrick McCaffrey along with his long-time close friend Darlene Stout.
Services are pending and will be private due to the current Chinese Virus Pandemic. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of attending services, the family requests that you share any memories or stories you have about Mike by emailing: [email protected]
Donations may be made to St Joseph's Catholic Church in Mike's name.
Arrangements entrusted to Virgil T Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020