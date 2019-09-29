|
Michael Adam Raschko, DMD
Salem - Michael Adam Raschko, age 85 of Salem, died September 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mike was born August 5, 1934 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Katherine and Michael J. Raschko. He and his family moved to Salem in 1949.
Mike graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Salem, Santa Clara University, and the University of Oregon School of Dentistry.
He took the State Boards, graduated from Dental School, and was married to Miriam I. Bloom in the same week in June 1960 and entered the Army in August of 1960. He was stationed at Fort Ord, CA as a lieutenant and finished his service in 1962 as a Captain, serving in the Dental Corp.
Mike practiced dentistry in Salem for 34 years and retired in 1996.
Mike's passion was golf, and he started playing at a course with oiled sand greens in Western North Dakota. He would go on to play on the Santa Clara University golf team and was a member of Salem Golf Club and then Illahe Hills Country Club.
After retiring, Mike loved traveling the state as a member of the Oregon Golf Association golf course rating team. He did this for a number of years.
Mike and Miriam also traveled after retirement. Golf trips to Scotland and Ireland were highlights.
Although he never attended Oregon State University, Mike enjoyed many Beaver football games over the years - probably not as much for the football, but for tailgating with his Salem Golf Club buddies.
The Catholic Church provided a foundation for Mike's life and he and his family were members of Queen of Peace Parish and later St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years.
Mike is survived by his wife Miriam I. Raschko of Salem; Children: Michael L. Raschko (Jennifer) of Wilsonville, William G. Raschko (Pam) of Albany, Lawrence S. Raschko of Wilsonville, and Lisa R. Sonne (Daniel) of Portland; Siblings: Marlene Krebs (sister) of Salem, Patrick P. Raschko (brother) of Salem; Grandchildren: Sophia Raschko, Mack and Madison Raschko, and Evan, Michael, and Owen Sonne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. and Katherine Raschko, and his brothers, Leslie, Vernon, and James Raschko.
A Memorial Mass will be held on October 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels or Catholic charities. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019