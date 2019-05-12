|
|
Michael Buntjer
Salem - Michael Buntjer left this world on May 6th 2019 far too soon doing what he always did: His best to take care of the people he cared about.
Born Jan 16, 1984, He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He recently came to fighting wildfires and told me he thought he'd found his calling then asked, how could he ignore something he loves so much when he is able to do something about it.
That question was how he lived his life.
But most of all he loved being a father.
He is survived by his son David, his mother Lisa, his brothers Derek and Christopher, a niece and nephews. A. Rudishauser, J. Rudishauser, J Buntjer, G. Grove and R. Thompson as well as the family he chose: Mr and Mrs Ron Taylor, Jordynn, Christa Whitman, Mr and Mrs D Powell, and a host of others too long to include
He will rest next to his father as he wanted and a private Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019