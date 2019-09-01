Services
Aumsville - Michael Wayne Carlton was 50 years old when he passed at Salem Hospital on August 28, 2019. He died from a frontal lobe bleed and prostate cancer which metastasized to the bone and the dural, or outside, of the brain. Mike was born to Robert and Linda (Lee) Carlton Daley on August 14, 1969. He was married 31 years and lived in Aumsville, Oregon with his wife Christine Carlton. He had a son, Michael and daughter Asheley, and 3 grandchildren, Isaiah, Scarlett and Caide. Mike worked as a journeyman electrician for 21 years, 19 of those years with IBEW Local 280. Mike loved life and God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with family. Mike also liked to make people laugh and smile especially when life got tough. He left behind his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, dad, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Singhal and Dr. Nancy Boutin for helping me with some tough decisions. Also to the RN's: Tom, Kris, Tracey and Rachel for taking such good care of my husband while he was in the hospital. I would like to invite you all to have a chance to go to Mike's viewing, which will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:30 until 6:30 PM at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Mountain View Church, 111 Main St., Aumsville, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
