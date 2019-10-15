|
|
Michael Clarence Sweet
06/23/1948 - 09/18/2019
Michael passed away September 18th, at the age of 71.
Mike was born in Butte, Montana. As a child, his family moved to the Salem area where he attended school.
After high school Mike went into the Army. Spending three years in Germany. Mustering out as a sergeant in 1971.
In the 1970s Mike owned the Can-Can Room bar in South Salem. His favorite part of that was participation in the City slow-pitch softball league for many years.
After selling the bar, Mike tried on several different occupations before settling into commercial and residential flooring installations. Retiring after 25 years due to severe health problems.
Mike was preceded in death exactly 8 months earlier by his wife of 44 years, Dianna. His parents, Forrest and Doris, and his older brother, Wallace are also deceased.
He is survived by children, Mikeal Ann Foshaug (John Fletcher) of Portland, Oregon, Jon Wallace Sweet (Aimee) of Portland, Maine, and grandson Roar Foshaug-Fletcher.
Friends and family, please join us to celebrate Mike's life with a potluck at Front Street Inn. Sunday, October 20th, 2 to 4 pm.
Private interment for Mike and Dianna will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019