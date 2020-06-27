Michael Curtis "Mike" Mattison
1962 - 2020
Michael Curtis " Mike" Mattison

Salem - October 24, 1962 - June 18, 2020

Mike was born and raised in Salem, OR. He graduated from Chemeketa Community College with a degree in Fire Suppression, and became a volunteer firefighter. He later continued his career as a driver for Western Beverage, spending his last 21 years at Cherriots as a Transit Operator and Driver Instructor.

Mike had many hobbies including playing racquetball, listening to music, and riding his Harley with his favorite tunes blaring. He played racquetball with his friends at the Courthouse, where his competitive nature often prompted some serious smack talk regarding who was the better player! Everyone knew Mike as a jokester, a prankster and a maker of bad puns. He kept everyone around him smiling with his mischievous personality; including teaching his two grandchildren silly faces which he felt was his responsibility as their Papaw.

Mike was married to the love of his life, Karen Mattison. Horseback riding was a passion they shared together; their most memorable ride was a horse camping trip where he proposed.

They were devoted to each other, and enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Mike passed away in Salem, OR, at the age of 57 due to complications from cancer. He was preceded in death by parents William Mattison and Shirley Gillespie. He is survived by his wife Karen Mattison, siblings Scott Mattison, Connie Brown and Cindy Ward, stepbrother Ron Stoutenburg, son Jacob Mattison, twin daughters Hannah Mattison & Holly Condley, stepdaughters Jessica Spangler and Tiffany Eder, and two grandchildren Clayre & Devyn Spangler. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funreal Service.

Donations in Mike's memory can be made to the International Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

