Michael D. Kief



Salem - Michael Daniel Kief, "Boston Mike" age 65 of Salem passed away on February 7, 2019 after a fast moving battle with brain cancer. He was born on January 1, 1954 in Nashua NH. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Catherine "Betty" Mahony, father Arthur Kief Sr. and his brother Arthur "Buster" Kief. He spent most of his life working for HP (Compaq) computers and after his retirement he enjoyed working at Lowes in the hardware department. He enjoyed traveling and taking photos of all the worlds natural beauty wherever he went. He loved golf, bowling, riding his Harley and was an avid Boston sports fan. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, witty personality, charming smile, and of course his legendary Boston accent. He is survived by his loving daughter Michelle and granddaughter Sophia as well as a large family of friends.



A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at Virgil T Golden Funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6pm. A special thanks to the staff of the Tokarski Home and Willamette Valley Hospice for their support, compassion and expertise in end of life care.