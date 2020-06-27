Michael D. Zagyva
Salem - Michael D. Zagyva (12/22/24 - 6/19/20) peacefully passed into Our Lord's arms Friday, June 19, at 3:10 AM.
He was blessed to have his two daughters and two granddaughters praying and supporting him at his passing. He is survived by his wife Eudora, four children, Michael, Leeann, Kevin, MaryLynn and their spouses, plus a legacy of 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren whom he was very proud.
(For more history of Michael D. go to vtgolden.com)
Services will be held July 2 at Queen of Peace Church, Rosary and viewing 9:15 - 10, Funeral Mass 10 -11. Masks are required for ages 12 and over.
Private Military Internment at Willamette National Cementary after his funeral.
Michael was a big part of the Salem - Keizer Senior Center and the Queen of Peace Church Community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either, friends of center50plus.com or qpsalem.org
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.