Michael Gary Cole
Michael Gary Cole, 53, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 3rd, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a warrior to the end. Despite his short time on the earth, his smile, laugh and zest for life will forever be in our memories.
Michael was born June 29, 1966 in Palo Alto, California. He is survived by his mother, Carole Cole, Brother Randy, three sons Charles, Richard, Michael, grandson Zander and the love of his life Denise Ruthford.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 8 to May 10, 2020