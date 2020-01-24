|
Michael "Mick" John Evans
Lyons - Mick, 69, died at his home on the Little North Fork of the Santiam River. He was born in Tywyn, Wales son of Harry and Irene Evans. He loved surf kayaking in the ocean across from his home. Mick won the British National Surf Kayak Competition in 1972 and also set a World's Record in the British Guinness Book of World Records with the longest surf on a single wave on the Severn Bore in 1971. Mick was very active with the running community in the Salem area and created the Pacific Northwest Running Calendar. Kayaking and running Marathons and Ultras were his passions. Mick attained Dual Citizenship this past May earning the right to vote in America while retaining his Welsh/British Citizenship of which he was very proud. Mick graduated from Exeter College in Computer Sciences and found that degree to be very useful as Manager of Quality Control and Information Services at Norris Paint which became Morton, Whiteaker, TMT Pathway and finally Ennis Paints during the thirty years he worked for the company. He retired in 2005. Mick married his wife, Michele Beal, in 1973 on the Rock of Gibraltar. The couple returned to Salem that same year and then in 2007 they moved to their home on the Little North Fork enjoying the beauty of river and forest around them. Mick is survived by his wife: Michele of Lyons; his sister Margaret Pugnet of Wales as well as his nephew Simon and niece Danielle: His American family; Dr. Melissa Beal of Salem, Mary Beal and her husband David Weaverling-Beal, Stephen Beal and his mother-in-law Donna Beal. A Memorial for Mick will be held at his home on the North Fork at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
