Michael L. Smith
Salem - Owner of Formco Machinery, Michael L. Smith died Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born in Salem, Oregon on September 3, 1945 to Leon and Bernetta Smith.
Michael served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married his wife, Judy, in December of 1969 and raised two children, Jason and Joelle. He loved traveling with his wife and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Michael started his career at Pacific metal Company. He opened his own business, Formco Machinery, in 1981 and worked there until his death.
The celebration of his life was held on Friday, March 22.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 6, 2019