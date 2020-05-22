|
|
Michael Masser
Michael Masser was born in Salem, Oregon to John W. Masser and Margaret (Maggie) E. Buckhout. He lived his entire life in Shaw, attending the local St. Mary's grade school, and later graduating from Serra Catholic High School in Salem. He served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Haleakala during the Vietnam war.
As a youth, he worked alongside his siblings in the family-owned Masser's Grocery in Shaw.
Mike was a carpenter by trade and used those skills to renovate the historic Waldo Hills Hotel, which became a family home once owned by his grandparents nearly 100 years ago. He cherished the home and lived there over 40 years until his death.
Music was Mike's passion. He played guitar and sang whenever he could. He gathered together a small band, Double Barrell, and played shows locally. He loved opening up his home to friends and family for personal concerts and loved to have his home filled with music and revelry. He also loved fishing and did so whenever possible with his dog, Blue. Mike was known for his devotion to those he loved and had friends he had known for a lifetime.
Mike was a loving father to son John and daughter Sara. He was also a proud grandpa of Maggie, Lola, Ellie, Scarlett, and a grandson who bears his name, Michael Ray.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Matt, and wife Karen. He is survived by his children John (Michelle) and Sara, his sisters Mitzi Logan (Dennis), Gay Reisterer (Dick), Karen Bernards, brother Frank (Cheryl), and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the challenges of these times, any services will be announced in the future. Friends and family are encouraged to send pictures and stories to [email protected]
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 24, 2020