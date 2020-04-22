|
Michael Paul Sullivan
Michael Paul Sullivan, 77, died Saturday April 11, 2020 and went home to be with His Lord and Savior. He was born August 7, 1942 in Spokane, Washington to Ruth Ann and Sherman John Sullivan, Jr. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington University. He taught middle and high school journalism for several years before an extensive career in sales and marketing with Josten's. More recently he retired from a local printing company where he did nursery photography & catalogs.
He and wife, Lois were married in 1966. They moved from Seattle to Salem where he continued in sales. He also became an avid photographer and wrote a book on photography for journalism students that is currently housed in the Library of Congress. In later years his photography focused on animals, grandchildren, and their sports.
He loved playing softball on a church league, played competitive racquetball, and enjoyed running and hiking. His favorite teams included Gonzaga Bulldogs, OSU Beavers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Seattle Mariners. His musical accomplishments included the trombone and 12 string guitar.
A quick sense of humor was his trademark. He used it often to bring a smile to someone who needed it.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, son Tj (Christie), daughter Molly, and grandchildren Isaiah and Chase, brother Randy (Lori), nephew Trevor (Sara), niece Sarah and 2 great nieces. His parents preceded him in death.
Donations may be made in Mike's name to the or Salem Academy yearbook and sports. A Celebration of Life will be held when social distancing is lifted.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020