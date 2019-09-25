Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Salem - The world lost a wonderful man when Michael Mennis passed away on Thu. Sep. 19, 2019. He was born in Salem Jan. 5th, 1946, graduated from South Salem High School in 1964 and lived in Salem all of his life. Michael had a zest for life and loved to travel and loved animals. He and his wife Nancy traveled to Europe, Africa, and South & Central America and cruised through the South Pacific and French Polynesia. Michael always had a dog, but his most unusual and favorite pet was their resident squirrel Scupper that would sit at their door and come into the house for nuts every day. Michael & Nancy's first date was a hike to Neahkahnie Mountain in May 1982. They married in August that same year. They were a perfect match and had 37 beautiful years together. In 2005 Michael was diagnosed with kidney disease and Nancy was able to donate one of her kidneys to save his life - proving once again they were a perfect match! Michael's ashes will be scattered on Neahkahnie Mountain - a place he loved for its natural beauty and the memories of his first date with Nancy, the love of his life. He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Melody Neff, granddaughters Rachael & Myra Neff, stepsons Jim Miraglia, Steve Miraglia (Mary Jo), brothers Bob Petersen (Marilyn), Robin Mennis (Traci), sisters Darrlene Mann, Marralene Oullette (Rodney), Joy Aiello (Patrick) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Oct. 13th, 2019 at Willamette Valley Vineyards from 1:00 to 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Willamette Valley Humane Society or Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019
