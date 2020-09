Or Copy this URL to Share

Michelle Deann Andres



Mt. Angel - Michelle Deann Hudgins Andres, 53, of Mt. Angel passed away on August 27, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Deann Hudgins, sister Emily and step-daughters Stefani and Sarah Andres, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her spouse, Larry Andres, predeceased her in 2017. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangement by Unger Funeral Chapel ~ Mt. Angel









