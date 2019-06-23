Michelle Gallien



San Jose, CA - Our mom, Michelle Gallien, was born in San Jose, CA in 1957. She spent most of her adult life in Oregon.



Michelle was a kind and caring soul who contributed to the world by taking care of many children & adults that couldn't care for themselves. From little kids and foster children to children with medical needs and even seniors, our Mom cared for them all. Most of all she cared for her children. She defined herself first and foremost as a Mother. Her kids (and grand-kids) were everything to her. She was so proud of the people we have become.



Michelle had a passion for both reading and writing. She was known to be reading multiple books at any given time. In 2009, Mom published her book "Holy Crap!" which displays her unique, clever & funny accounting of embarrassing stories she gathered from friends and family. She truly felt laughter is life's best medicine.



Michelle is survived by her brothers, Ken and Brad Gallien, Don and Dan Loveless; 2 Children and their spouses, Shelley and Chris Braughton, Joe and Leslie Bliss-Ketchum; & 4 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her son, Shane Quintana, and her grandson, Taylor Ketchum.



We love you, mom!



There will be a graveside service at City View Cemetery in Salem, Oregon for Michelle Gallien on Saturday, June 29th at 2pm. Mom will be buried with her youngest son & our brother, Shane. Just as mom would want it, the dress code is casual and kids are welcome!



We are also having a gathering at the Bush Park Amphitheater directly after the service to reflect & celebrate the remarkable person Mom was. The gathering will be from 3 to 6PM. We will have food, her favorite music, and some copies of her book on hand. All are welcome to this event. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary